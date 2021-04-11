EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

April 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.540

109.65

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3413

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.460

28.436

-0.08

Korean won

1124.000

1121.2

-0.25

Baht

31.510

31.42

-0.29

Peso

48.566

48.54

-0.05

Rupiah

14560.000

14560

0.00

Rupee

74.735

74.735

0.00

Ringgit

4.136

4.133

-0.07

Yuan

6.559

6.553

-0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.540

103.24

-5.75

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3209

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

28.460

28.483

+0.08

Korean won

1124.000

1086.20

-3.36

Baht

31.510

29.96

-4.92

Peso

48.566

48.01

-1.14

Rupiah

14560.000

14040

-3.57

Rupee

74.735

73.07

-2.23

Ringgit

4.136

4.0400

-2.32

Yuan

6.559

6.5283

-0.47

