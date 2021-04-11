EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

April 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.540
109.65
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3413
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
28.460
28.436
-0.08
Korean won
1124.000
1121.2
-0.25
Baht
31.510
31.42
-0.29
Peso
48.566
48.54
-0.05
Rupiah
14560.000
14560
0.00
Rupee
74.735
74.735
0.00
Ringgit
4.136
4.133
-0.07
Yuan
6.559
6.553
-0.09
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.540
103.24
-5.75
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3209
-1.62
Taiwan dlr
28.460
28.483
+0.08
Korean won
1124.000
1086.20
-3.36
Baht
31.510
29.96
-4.92
Peso
48.566
48.01
-1.14
Rupiah
14560.000
14040
-3.57
Rupee
74.735
73.07
-2.23
Ringgit
4.136
4.0400
-2.32
Yuan
6.559
6.5283
-0.47
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
