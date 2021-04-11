EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

April 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.540

109.65

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3413

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.460

28.436

-0.08

Korean won

1124.000

1121.2

-0.25

Baht

31.510

31.42

-0.29

Peso

48.566

48.54

-0.05

Rupiah

14560.000

14560

0.00

Rupee

74.735

74.735

0.00

Ringgit

4.136

4.133

-0.07

Yuan

6.559

6.553

-0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.540

103.24

-5.75

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3209

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

28.460

28.483

+0.08

Korean won

1124.000

1086.20

-3.36

Baht

31.510

29.96

-4.92

Peso

48.566

48.01

-1.14

Rupiah

14560.000

14040

-3.57

Rupee

74.735

73.07

-2.23

Ringgit

4.136

4.0400

-2.32

Yuan

6.559

6.5283

-0.47

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More