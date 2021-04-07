EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht decline; Philippine peso strengthens

April 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.750
109.84
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3412
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
28.414
28.427
+0.05
Korean won
1118.200
1116.3
-0.17
Baht
31.410
31.33
-0.25
Peso
48.590
48.77
+0.37
Rupiah
14530.000
14490
-0.28
Rupee
74.550
74.55
0.00
Ringgit
4.140
4.13
-0.24
Yuan
6.552
6.5435
-0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.750
103.24
-5.93
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3209
-1.50
Taiwan dlr
28.414
28.483
+0.24
Korean won
1118.200
1086.20
-2.86
Baht
31.410
29.96
-4.62
Peso
48.590
48.01
-1.19
Rupiah
14530.000
14040
-3.37
Rupee
74.550
73.07
-1.99
Ringgit
4.140
4.0400
-2.42
Yuan
6.552
6.5283
-0.36
