EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht decline; Philippine peso strengthens

April 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.750

109.84

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3412

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.414

28.427

+0.05

Korean won

1118.200

1116.3

-0.17

Baht

31.410

31.33

-0.25

Peso

48.590

48.77

+0.37

Rupiah

14530.000

14490

-0.28

Rupee

74.550

74.55

0.00

Ringgit

4.140

4.13

-0.24

Yuan

6.552

6.5435

-0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.750

103.24

-5.93

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3209

-1.50

Taiwan dlr

28.414

28.483

+0.24

Korean won

1118.200

1086.20

-2.86

Baht

31.410

29.96

-4.62

Peso

48.590

48.01

-1.19

Rupiah

14530.000

14040

-3.37

Rupee

74.550

73.07

-1.99

Ringgit

4.140

4.0400

-2.42

Yuan

6.552

6.5283

-0.36

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

