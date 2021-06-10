EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Taiwan dollar lead Asia's currencies higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.400 109.31 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.323 1.3234 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.625 27.704 +0.29 Korean won 1111.800 1115.8 +0.36 Baht 31.110 31.17 +0.19 Peso 47.715 47.72 +0.01 Rupiah 14230.000 14245 +0.11 Rupee 73.053 73.0525 0.00 Ringgit 4.115 4.1185 +0.09 Yuan 6.387 6.3928 +0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.400

103.24

-5.63

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3209

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

27.625

28.483

+3.11

Korean won

1111.800

1086.20

-2.30

Baht

31.110

29.96

-3.70

Peso

47.715

48.01

+0.62

Rupiah

14230.000

14040

-1.34

Rupee

73.053

73.07

+0.02

Ringgit

4.115

4.0400

-1.82

Yuan

6.387

6.5283

+2.22

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

