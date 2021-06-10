EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Taiwan dollar lead Asia's currencies higher

June 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.400

109.31

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3234

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.625

27.704

+0.29

Korean won

1111.800

1115.8

+0.36

Baht

31.110

31.17

+0.19

Peso

47.715

47.72

+0.01

Rupiah

14230.000

14245

+0.11

Rupee

73.053

73.0525

0.00

Ringgit

4.115

4.1185

+0.09

Yuan

6.387

6.3928

+0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.400

103.24

-5.63

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3209

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

27.625

28.483

+3.11

Korean won

1111.800

1086.20

-2.30

Baht

31.110

29.96

-3.70

Peso

47.715

48.01

+0.62

Rupiah

14230.000

14040

-1.34

Rupee

73.053

73.07

+0.02

Ringgit

4.115

4.0400

-1.82

Yuan

6.387

6.5283

+2.22

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

