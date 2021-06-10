EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Taiwan dollar lead Asia's currencies higher
June 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.400
109.31
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.323
1.3234
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.625
27.704
+0.29
Korean won
1111.800
1115.8
+0.36
Baht
31.110
31.17
+0.19
Peso
47.715
47.72
+0.01
Rupiah
14230.000
14245
+0.11
Rupee
73.053
73.0525
0.00
Ringgit
4.115
4.1185
+0.09
Yuan
6.387
6.3928
+0.10
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.400
103.24
-5.63
Sing dlr
1.323
1.3209
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
27.625
28.483
+3.11
Korean won
1111.800
1086.20
-2.30
Baht
31.110
29.96
-3.70
Peso
47.715
48.01
+0.62
Rupiah
14230.000
14040
-1.34
Rupee
73.053
73.07
+0.02
Ringgit
4.115
4.0400
-1.82
Yuan
6.387
6.5283
+2.22
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
