EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Taiwan dollar gain; Most Asian currencies flat

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

109.12

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3459

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

28.207

28.243

+0.13

Korean won

1133.800

1136.3

+0.22

Baht

30.730

30.72

-0.03

Peso

48.520

48.51

-0.02

Rupiah

14380.000

14395

+0.10

Rupee

72.473

72.4725

0.00

Ringgit

4.113

4.11

-0.07

Yuan

6.502

6.5006

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

103.24

-5.46

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.83

Taiwan dlr

28.207

28.483

+0.98

Korean won

1133.800

1086.20

-4.20

Baht

30.730

29.96

-2.51

Peso

48.520

48.01

-1.05

Rupiah

14380.000

14040

-2.36

Rupee

72.473

73.07

+0.82

Ringgit

4.113

4.0400

-1.77

Yuan

6.502

6.5283

+0.40

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters