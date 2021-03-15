EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Taiwan dollar gain; Most Asian currencies flat

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

109.12

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3459

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

28.207

28.243

+0.13

Korean won

1133.800

1136.3

+0.22

Baht

30.730

30.72

-0.03

Peso

48.520

48.51

-0.02

Rupiah

14380.000

14395

+0.10

Rupee

72.473

72.4725

0.00

Ringgit

4.113

4.11

-0.07

Yuan

6.502

6.5006

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

103.24

-5.46

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.83

Taiwan dlr

28.207

28.483

+0.98

Korean won

1133.800

1086.20

-4.20

Baht

30.730

29.96

-2.51

Peso

48.520

48.01

-1.05

Rupiah

14380.000

14040

-2.36

Rupee

72.473

73.07

+0.82

Ringgit

4.113

4.0400

-1.77

Yuan

6.502

6.5283

+0.40

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

