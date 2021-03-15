EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Taiwan dollar gain; Most Asian currencies flat

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.200
109.12
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3459
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
28.207
28.243
+0.13
Korean won
1133.800
1136.3
+0.22
Baht
30.730
30.72
-0.03
Peso
48.520
48.51
-0.02
Rupiah
14380.000
14395
+0.10
Rupee
72.473
72.4725
0.00
Ringgit
4.113
4.11
-0.07
Yuan
6.502
6.5006
-0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.200
103.24
-5.46
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3209
-1.83
Taiwan dlr
28.207
28.483
+0.98
Korean won
1133.800
1086.20
-4.20
Baht
30.730
29.96
-2.51
Peso
48.520
48.01
-1.05
Rupiah
14380.000
14040
-2.36
Rupee
72.473
73.07
+0.82
Ringgit
4.113
4.0400
-1.77
Yuan
6.502
6.5283
+0.40
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
