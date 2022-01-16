EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads most Asian currencies lower; yuan flat

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.450

114.2

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3472

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

27.592

27.624

+0.12

Korean won

1193.000

1187.3

-0.48

Baht

33.260

33.2

-0.18

Peso

51.315

51.31

-0.01

Rupiah

14310.000

14295

-0.10

Rupee

74.150

74.15

0.00

Ringgit

4.188

4.177

-0.25

Yuan

6.357

6.355

-0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.450

115.08

+0.55

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3490

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.592

27.676

+0.30

Korean won

1193.000

1188.60

-0.37

Baht

33.260

33.39

+0.39

Peso

51.315

50.99

-0.63

Rupiah

14310.000

14250

-0.42

Rupee

74.150

74.33

+0.24

Ringgit

4.188

4.1640

-0.56

Yuan

6.357

6.3550

-0.02

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))

