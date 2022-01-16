EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads most Asian currencies lower; yuan flat

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.450
114.2
-0.22
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3472
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
27.592
27.624
+0.12
Korean won
1193.000
1187.3
-0.48
Baht
33.260
33.2
-0.18
Peso
51.315
51.31
-0.01
Rupiah
14310.000
14295
-0.10
Rupee
74.150
74.15
0.00
Ringgit
4.188
4.177
-0.25
Yuan
6.357
6.355
-0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.450
115.08
+0.55
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3490
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.592
27.676
+0.30
Korean won
1193.000
1188.60
-0.37
Baht
33.260
33.39
+0.39
Peso
51.315
50.99
-0.63
Rupiah
14310.000
14250
-0.42
Rupee
74.150
74.33
+0.24
Ringgit
4.188
4.1640
-0.56
Yuan
6.357
6.3550
-0.02
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))
