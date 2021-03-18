EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads declines across Asia's currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.010

108.88

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3435

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

28.415

28.306

-0.38

Korean won

1131.900

1123.7

-0.72

Baht

30.940

30.82

-0.39

Peso

48.640

48.66

+0.04

Rupiah

14400.000

14390

-0.07

Rupee

72.530

72.53

0.00

Ringgit

4.119

4.109

-0.24

Yuan

6.516

6.506

-0.15

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.010

103.24

-5.29

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.83

Taiwan dlr

28.415

28.483

+0.24

Korean won

1131.900

1086.20

-4.04

Baht

30.940

29.96

-3.17

Peso

48.640

48.01

-1.30

Rupiah

14400.000

14040

-2.50

Rupee

72.530

73.07

+0.74

Ringgit

4.119

4.0400

-1.92

Yuan

6.516

6.5283

+0.19

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

