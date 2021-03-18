EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads declines across Asia's currencies

March 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.010
108.88
-0.12
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3435
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
28.415
28.306
-0.38
Korean won
1131.900
1123.7
-0.72
Baht
30.940
30.82
-0.39
Peso
48.640
48.66
+0.04
Rupiah
14400.000
14390
-0.07
Rupee
72.530
72.53
0.00
Ringgit
4.119
4.109
-0.24
Yuan
6.516
6.506
-0.15
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.010
103.24
-5.29
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3209
-1.83
Taiwan dlr
28.415
28.483
+0.24
Korean won
1131.900
1086.20
-4.04
Baht
30.940
29.96
-3.17
Peso
48.640
48.01
-1.30
Rupiah
14400.000
14040
-2.50
Rupee
72.530
73.07
+0.74
Ringgit
4.119
4.0400
-1.92
Yuan
6.516
6.5283
+0.19
