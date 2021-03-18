EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads declines across Asia's currencies

March 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.010

108.88

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3435

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

28.415

28.306

-0.38

Korean won

1131.900

1123.7

-0.72

Baht

30.940

30.82

-0.39

Peso

48.640

48.66

+0.04

Rupiah

14400.000

14390

-0.07

Rupee

72.530

72.53

0.00

Ringgit

4.119

4.109

-0.24

Yuan

6.516

6.506

-0.15

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.010

103.24

-5.29

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.83

Taiwan dlr

28.415

28.483

+0.24

Korean won

1131.900

1086.20

-4.04

Baht

30.940

29.96

-3.17

Peso

48.640

48.01

-1.30

Rupiah

14400.000

14040

-2.50

Rupee

72.530

73.07

+0.74

Ringgit

4.119

4.0400

-1.92

Yuan

6.516

6.5283

+0.19

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

