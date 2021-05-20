EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asia's currencies higher

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

May 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.830

108.75

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3309

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

27.914

28.012

+0.35

Korean won

1126.600

1132

+0.48

Baht

31.380

31.38

+0.00

Peso

47.875

47.81

-0.14

Rupiah

14360.000

14370

+0.07

Rupee

73.100

73.1

0.00

Ringgit

4.141

4.142

+0.02

Yuan

6.434

6.4355

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.830

103.24

-5.14

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

27.914

28.483

+2.04

Korean won

1126.600

1086.20

-3.59

Baht

31.380

29.96

-4.53

Peso

47.875

48.01

+0.28

Rupiah

14360.000

14040

-2.23

Rupee

73.100

73.07

-0.05

Ringgit

4.141

4.0400

-2.44

Yuan

6.434

6.5283

+1.47

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

