EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asia's currencies higher

May 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.830
108.75
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3309
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
27.914
28.012
+0.35
Korean won
1126.600
1132
+0.48
Baht
31.380
31.38
+0.00
Peso
47.875
47.81
-0.14
Rupiah
14360.000
14370
+0.07
Rupee
73.100
73.1
0.00
Ringgit
4.141
4.142
+0.02
Yuan
6.434
6.4355
+0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.830
103.24
-5.14
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3209
-0.75
Taiwan dlr
27.914
28.483
+2.04
Korean won
1126.600
1086.20
-3.59
Baht
31.380
29.96
-4.53
Peso
47.875
48.01
+0.28
Rupiah
14360.000
14040
-2.23
Rupee
73.100
73.07
-0.05
Ringgit
4.141
4.0400
-2.44
Yuan
6.434
6.5283
+1.47
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
