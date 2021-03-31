EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asian currency gains; yuan dips

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.680

110.7

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3446

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

28.535

28.531

-0.01

Korean won

1127.600

1131.8

+0.37

Baht

31.190

31.25

+0.19

Rupiah

14520.000

14520

+0.00

Ringgit

4.145

4.145

+0.00

Yuan

6.562

6.5518

-0.15

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.680

103.24

-6.72

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3209

-1.76

Taiwan dlr

28.535

28.483

-0.18

Korean won

1127.600

1086.20

-3.67

Baht

31.190

29.96

-3.94

Peso

48.500

48.01

-1.01

Rupiah

14520.000

14040

-3.31

Rupee

73.105

73.07

-0.05

Ringgit

4.145

4.0400

-2.53

Yuan

6.562

6.5283

-0.51

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

