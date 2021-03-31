EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asian currency gains; yuan dips

April 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.680
110.7
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3446
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
28.535
28.531
-0.01
Korean won
1127.600
1131.8
+0.37
Baht
31.190
31.25
+0.19
Rupiah
14520.000
14520
+0.00
Ringgit
4.145
4.145
+0.00
Yuan
6.562
6.5518
-0.15
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.680
103.24
-6.72
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3209
-1.76
Taiwan dlr
28.535
28.483
-0.18
Korean won
1127.600
1086.20
-3.67
Baht
31.190
29.96
-3.94
Peso
48.500
48.01
-1.01
Rupiah
14520.000
14040
-3.31
Rupee
73.105
73.07
-0.05
Ringgit
4.145
4.0400
-2.53
Yuan
6.562
6.5283
-0.51
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
