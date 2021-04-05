EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asian currency gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.260 110.17 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.341 1.3415 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.481 28.533 +0.18 Korean won 1124.600 1127.7 +0.28 Peso 48.565 48.57 +0.01 Rupiah 14480.000 14510 +0.21 Rupee 73.290 73.29 +0.00 Ringgit 4.132 4.14 +0.19 Yuan 6.557 6.5675 +0.16

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.260

103.24

-6.37

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3209

-1.48

Taiwan dlr

28.481

28.483

+0.01

Korean won

1124.600

1086.20

-3.41

Baht

31.390

29.96

-4.56

Peso

48.565

48.01

-1.14

Rupiah

14480.000

14040

-3.04

Rupee

73.290

73.07

-0.31

Ringgit

4.132

4.0400

-2.23

Yuan

6.557

6.5283

-0.44

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

