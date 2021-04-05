EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asian currency gains
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.260 110.17 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.341 1.3415 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.481 28.533 +0.18 Korean won 1124.600 1127.7 +0.28 Peso 48.565 48.57 +0.01 Rupiah 14480.000 14510 +0.21 Rupee 73.290 73.29 +0.00 Ringgit 4.132 4.14 +0.19 Yuan 6.557 6.5675 +0.16
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.260
103.24
-6.37
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3209
-1.48
Taiwan dlr
28.481
28.483
+0.01
Korean won
1124.600
1086.20
-3.41
Baht
31.390
29.96
-4.56
Peso
48.565
48.01
-1.14
Rupiah
14480.000
14040
-3.04
Rupee
73.290
73.07
-0.31
Ringgit
4.132
4.0400
-2.23
Yuan
6.557
6.5283
-0.44
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
