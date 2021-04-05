EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asian currency gains

April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.260

110.17

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3415

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.481

28.533

+0.18

Korean won

1124.600

1127.7

+0.28

Peso

48.565

48.57

+0.01

Rupiah

14480.000

14510

+0.21

Rupee

73.290

73.29

+0.00

Ringgit

4.132

4.14

+0.19

Yuan

6.557

6.5675

+0.16

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.260

103.24

-6.37

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3209

-1.48

Taiwan dlr

28.481

28.483

+0.01

Korean won

1124.600

1086.20

-3.41

Baht

31.390

29.96

-4.56

Peso

48.565

48.01

-1.14

Rupiah

14480.000

14040

-3.04

Rupee

73.290

73.07

-0.31

Ringgit

4.132

4.0400

-2.23

Yuan

6.557

6.5283

-0.44

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

