EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht weaken most in tepid trade

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.280
151.67
+0.26
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3696
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
32.475
32.419
-0.17
Korean won
1358.100
1350.5
-0.56
Baht
36.260
36.11
-0.41
Peso
56.820
56.865
+0.08
Rupiah
15935.000
15880
-0.35
Rupee
83.250
83.25
0.00
Ringgit
4.770
4.762
-0.17
Yuan
7.318
7.3166
-0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.280
131.110
-13.33
Sing dlr
1.370
1.340
-2.20
Taiwan dlr
32.475
30.708
-5.44
Korean won
1358.100
1264.500
-6.89
Baht
36.260
34.585
-4.62
Peso
56.820
55.670
-2.02
Rupiah
15935.000
15565.000
-2.32
Rupee
83.250
82.720
-0.64
Ringgit
4.770
4.400
-7.76
Yuan
7.318
6.900
-5.71
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru)
