EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht weaken most in tepid trade

October 31, 2023 — 10:15 pm EDT

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.280

151.67

+0.26

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3696

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

32.475

32.419

-0.17

Korean won

1358.100

1350.5

-0.56

Baht

36.260

36.11

-0.41

Peso

56.820

56.865

+0.08

Rupiah

15935.000

15880

-0.35

Rupee

83.250

83.25

0.00

Ringgit

4.770

4.762

-0.17

Yuan

7.318

7.3166

-0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.280

131.110

-13.33

Sing dlr

1.370

1.340

-2.20

Taiwan dlr

32.475

30.708

-5.44

Korean won

1358.100

1264.500

-6.89

Baht

36.260

34.585

-4.62

Peso

56.820

55.670

-2.02

Rupiah

15935.000

15565.000

-2.32

Rupee

83.250

82.720

-0.64

Ringgit

4.770

4.400

-7.76

Yuan

7.318

6.900

-5.71

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru)

