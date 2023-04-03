EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht lead losses in Asian FX on higher crude prices

By Archishma Iyer

April 3 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were on the back foot on Monday, with the South Korean won and Thai baht suffering the most losses, as a jump in crude prices globally put the narrative back on higher inflation, stoked by OPEC+'s output cut announcement.

The South Korean won KRW=KFC depreciated as much as 1.5%, to see its worst day in almost a month, while the Thai baht THB=TH also slumped about 1.2%.

The won is currently the weakest currency in emerging Asia, having lost nearly 4% on a year-to-date basis.

Christopher Wong, a currency strategist from OCBC said the surge in oil prices could potentially pose more downward pressure to sentiment-proxy, net importer Asian currencies, including the South Korean won and the Thai baht, in the near term.

Brent oil futures rallied after OPEC+ late on Sunday announced further oil production cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day. That overshadowed market optimism of a softer reading of core inflation from the U.S. on Friday. O/R

A jump in oil prices usually results in a selloff in riskier assets since it becomes more expensive for net oil importers to buy crude, pushing up price pressures in countries with a large dependence on oil.

"The OPEC+ cut reflected the organisation’s bearish view on crude oil demand after the banking turmoil and could pressure the Fed to extend its rate hike cycle to anchor inflation expectation," said Ken Cheung Kin Tai, Chief Asian FX Strategist from Mizuho Bank.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Philippines peso PHP= and the Singapore dollar SGD= fell between 0.2% and 0.5%

Separately, the safe-haven dollar received a boost as market players adjusted their expectations for the possibility of further rate hikes.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies was at 103.00 by 0625 GMT.

Weaker factory activity data from Asia added to the woes in Asian markets as soft overseas demand hurt output, pointing to a deteriorating global economic outlook.

Inflation in Indonesia cooled to its lowest in seven months in March, as prices rose slower than usual.

However, equities in Asia traded positively, with stocks in Singapore .STI and Malaysia .KLSE gaining about 0.6% and 0.3%.

Other indices in Indonesia .JKSE and the Philippines .PSI rose more than 0.2% each, though shares in Bangkok .SETI and Seoul .KS11 shed 0.7% and 0.3%.

Markets in Taiwan were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 6.787%

** Malaysia open to talks with Beijing over dispute in South China Sea - PM

** Indian shares little changed amid oil-linked inflation concerns

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0625 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.59

-1.85

.N225

0.56

8.06

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.22

+0.15

.SSEC

0.52

6.49

India

INR=IN

-0.29

+0.39

.NSEI

-0.25

-4.35

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

+3.84

.JKSE

0.15

-0.51

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.23

-0.45

.KLSE

0.34

-4.55

Philippines

PHP=

-0.65

+1.92

.PSI

0.13

-0.89

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.21

-4.05

.KS11

-0.19

10.54

Singapore

SGD=

-0.21

+0.48

.STI

0.56

0.79

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-

+0.83

.TWII

-

12.24

Thailand

THB=TH

-1.07

+0.44

.SETI

-0.65

-4.19

