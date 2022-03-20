EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

March 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

119.130

119.17

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3547

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.475

28.36

-0.40

Korean won

1213.000

1207.6

-0.45

Baht

33.420

33.35

-0.21

Peso

52.370

52.29

-0.15

Rupiah

14340.000

14340

0.00

Rupee

75.795

75.795

0.00

Ringgit

4.195

4.191

-0.10

Yuan

6.363

6.3615

-0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

119.130

115.08

-3.40

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.49

Taiwan dlr

28.475

27.676

-2.81

Korean won

1213.000

1188.60

-2.01

Baht

33.420

33.39

-0.09

Peso

52.370

50.99

-2.64

Rupiah

14340.000

14250

-0.63

Rupee

75.795

74.33

-1.93

Ringgit

4.195

4.1640

-0.74

Yuan

6.363

6.3550

-0.13

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

