EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

March 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
119.130
119.17
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3547
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
28.475
28.36
-0.40
Korean won
1213.000
1207.6
-0.45
Baht
33.420
33.35
-0.21
Peso
52.370
52.29
-0.15
Rupiah
14340.000
14340
0.00
Rupee
75.795
75.795
0.00
Ringgit
4.195
4.191
-0.10
Yuan
6.363
6.3615
-0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
119.130
115.08
-3.40
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.49
Taiwan dlr
28.475
27.676
-2.81
Korean won
1213.000
1188.60
-2.01
Baht
33.420
33.39
-0.09
Peso
52.370
50.99
-2.64
Rupiah
14340.000
14250
-0.63
Rupee
75.795
74.33
-1.93
Ringgit
4.195
4.1640
-0.74
Yuan
6.363
6.3550
-0.13
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.