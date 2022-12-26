EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

Dec 27 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.840
132.86
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3475
+0.23
Taiwan dlr
30.694
30.708
+0.05
Korean won
1265.800
1274.8
+0.71
Baht
34.580
34.68
+0.29
Peso
55.230
55.18
-0.09
Rupiah
15620.000
15630
+0.06
Rupee
82.650
82.65
+0.00
Ringgit
4.420
4.422
+0.05
Yuan
6.950
6.9634
+0.19
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.840
115.08
-13.37
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3490
+0.34
Taiwan dlr
30.694
27.676
-9.83
Korean won
1265.800
1188.60
-6.10
Baht
34.580
33.39
-3.44
Peso
55.230
50.99
-7.68
Rupiah
15620.000
14250
-8.77
Rupee
82.650
74.33
-10.07
Ringgit
4.420
4.1640
-5.79
Yuan
6.950
6.3550
-8.56
