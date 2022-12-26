EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

Dec 27 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.840

132.86

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3475

+0.23

Taiwan dlr

30.694

30.708

+0.05

Korean won

1265.800

1274.8

+0.71

Baht

34.580

34.68

+0.29

Peso

55.230

55.18

-0.09

Rupiah

15620.000

15630

+0.06

Rupee

82.650

82.65

+0.00

Ringgit

4.420

4.422

+0.05

Yuan

6.950

6.9634

+0.19

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.840

115.08

-13.37

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3490

+0.34

Taiwan dlr

30.694

27.676

-9.83

Korean won

1265.800

1188.60

-6.10

Baht

34.580

33.39

-3.44

Peso

55.230

50.99

-7.68

Rupiah

15620.000

14250

-8.77

Rupee

82.650

74.33

-10.07

Ringgit

4.420

4.1640

-5.79

Yuan

6.950

6.3550

-8.56

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

