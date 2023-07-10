News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht lead Asian currencies higher

July 10, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

July 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.060

141.31

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3446

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.395

31.385

-0.03

Korean won

1296.600

1306.5

+0.76

Baht

34.980

35.1

+0.34

Peso

55.450

55.549

+0.18

Rupiah

15185.000

15190

+0.03

Rupee

82.565

82.565

0.00

Ringgit

4.663

4.667

+0.10

Yuan

7.230

7.225

-0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.060

131.110

-7.05

Sing dlr

1.344

1.340

-0.32

Taiwan dlr

31.395

30.708

-2.19

Korean won

1296.600

1264.500

-2.48

Baht

34.980

34.585

-1.13

Peso

55.450

55.670

+0.40

Rupiah

15185.000

15565.000

+2.50

Rupee

82.565

82.720

+0.19

Ringgit

4.663

4.400

-5.63

Yuan

7.230

6.900

-4.57

