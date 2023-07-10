EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht lead Asian currencies higher

July 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.060
141.31
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3446
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.395
31.385
-0.03
Korean won
1296.600
1306.5
+0.76
Baht
34.980
35.1
+0.34
Peso
55.450
55.549
+0.18
Rupiah
15185.000
15190
+0.03
Rupee
82.565
82.565
0.00
Ringgit
4.663
4.667
+0.10
Yuan
7.230
7.225
-0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.060
131.110
-7.05
Sing dlr
1.344
1.340
-0.32
Taiwan dlr
31.395
30.708
-2.19
Korean won
1296.600
1264.500
-2.48
Baht
34.980
34.585
-1.13
Peso
55.450
55.670
+0.40
Rupiah
15185.000
15565.000
+2.50
Rupee
82.565
82.720
+0.19
Ringgit
4.663
4.400
-5.63
Yuan
7.230
6.900
-4.57
(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)
