EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht fall; Taiwan dollar edges higher

May 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0154 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.510
109.65
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
27.927
27.955
+0.10
Korean won
1129.800
1124.7
-0.45
Baht
31.290
31.22
-0.22
Yuan
6.453
6.4575
+0.08
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.510
103.24
-5.73
Taiwan dlr
27.927
28.483
+1.99
Korean won
1129.800
1086.20
-3.86
Baht
31.290
29.96
-4.25
Yuan
6.453
6.5283
+1.17
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
