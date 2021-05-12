EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht fall; Taiwan dollar edges higher

May 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0154 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.510

109.65

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

27.927

27.955

+0.10

Korean won

1129.800

1124.7

-0.45

Baht

31.290

31.22

-0.22

Yuan

6.453

6.4575

+0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.510

103.24

-5.73

Taiwan dlr

27.927

28.483

+1.99

Korean won

1129.800

1086.20

-3.86

Baht

31.290

29.96

-4.25

Yuan

6.453

6.5283

+1.17

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.