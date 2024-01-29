EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar rise most among steady Asian currencies

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.340
147.49
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3397
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.142
31.253
+0.36
Korean won
1330.100
1335.7
+0.42
Baht
35.360
35.43
+0.20
Peso
56.270
56.4
+0.23
Rupiah
15800.000
15805
+0.03
Rupee
83.133
83.1325
0.00
Ringgit
4.726
4.732
+0.13
Yuan
7.178
7.181
+0.05
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.340
141.060
-4.26
Sing dlr
1.339
1.319
-1.49
Taiwan dlr
31.142
30.735
-1.31
Korean won
1330.100
1288.000
-3.17
Baht
35.360
34.165
-3.38
Peso
56.270
55.388
-1.57
Rupiah
15800.000
15395.000
-2.56
Rupee
83.133
83.208
+0.09
Ringgit
4.726
4.590
-2.88
Yuan
7.178
7.098
-1.11
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.