News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar rise most among steady Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 29, 2024 — 09:06 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.340

147.49

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3397

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.142

31.253

+0.36

Korean won

1330.100

1335.7

+0.42

Baht

35.360

35.43

+0.20

Peso

56.270

56.4

+0.23

Rupiah

15800.000

15805

+0.03

Rupee

83.133

83.1325

0.00

Ringgit

4.726

4.732

+0.13

Yuan

7.178

7.181

+0.05

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.340

141.060

-4.26

Sing dlr

1.339

1.319

-1.49

Taiwan dlr

31.142

30.735

-1.31

Korean won

1330.100

1288.000

-3.17

Baht

35.360

34.165

-3.38

Peso

56.270

55.388

-1.57

Rupiah

15800.000

15395.000

-2.56

Rupee

83.133

83.208

+0.09

Ringgit

4.726

4.590

-2.88

Yuan

7.178

7.098

-1.11

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.