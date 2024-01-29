EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar rise most among steady Asian currencies

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.340

147.49

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3397

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.142

31.253

+0.36

Korean won

1330.100

1335.7

+0.42

Baht

35.360

35.43

+0.20

Peso

56.270

56.4

+0.23

Rupiah

15800.000

15805

+0.03

Rupee

83.133

83.1325

0.00

Ringgit

4.726

4.732

+0.13

Yuan

7.178

7.181

+0.05

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.340

141.060

-4.26

Sing dlr

1.339

1.319

-1.49

Taiwan dlr

31.142

30.735

-1.31

Korean won

1330.100

1288.000

-3.17

Baht

35.360

34.165

-3.38

Peso

56.270

55.388

-1.57

Rupiah

15800.000

15395.000

-2.56

Rupee

83.133

83.208

+0.09

Ringgit

4.726

4.590

-2.88

Yuan

7.178

7.098

-1.11

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.