EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead most Asian currencies lower

January 14, 2024 — 09:24 pm EST

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.040

144.9

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3311

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

31.213

31.129

-0.27

Korean won

1318.600

1313.5

-0.39

Baht

34.870

35.045

+0.50

Peso

55.855

55.9

+0.08

Rupiah

15550.000

15545

-0.03

Rupee

82.923

82.9225

0.00

Ringgit

4.650

4.645

-0.11

Yuan

7.176

7.169

-0.09

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.040

141.060

-2.74

Sing dlr

1.332

1.319

-0.95

Taiwan dlr

31.213

30.735

-1.53

Korean won

1318.600

1288.000

-2.32

Baht

34.870

34.165

-2.02

Peso

55.855

55.388

-0.84

Rupiah

15550.000

15395.000

-1.00

Rupee

82.923

83.208

+0.34

Ringgit

4.650

4.590

-1.29

Yuan

7.176

7.098

-1.09

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
