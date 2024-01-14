EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead most Asian currencies lower

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.040
144.9
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3311
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
31.213
31.129
-0.27
Korean won
1318.600
1313.5
-0.39
Baht
34.870
35.045
+0.50
Peso
55.855
55.9
+0.08
Rupiah
15550.000
15545
-0.03
Rupee
82.923
82.9225
0.00
Ringgit
4.650
4.645
-0.11
Yuan
7.176
7.169
-0.09
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.040
141.060
-2.74
Sing dlr
1.332
1.319
-0.95
Taiwan dlr
31.213
30.735
-1.53
Korean won
1318.600
1288.000
-2.32
Baht
34.870
34.165
-2.02
Peso
55.855
55.388
-0.84
Rupiah
15550.000
15395.000
-1.00
Rupee
82.923
83.208
+0.34
Ringgit
4.650
4.590
-1.29
Yuan
7.176
7.098
-1.09
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
