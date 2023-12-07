News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains in Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

December 07, 2023 — 09:24 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.070

144.12

+0.73

Sing dlr

1.336

1.3391

+0.22

Taiwan dlr

31.346

31.529

+0.58

Korean won

1308.100

1325.3

+1.31

Baht

35.153

35.15

-0.01

Peso

55.360

55.315

-0.08

Rupiah

15490.000

15510

+0.13

Rupee

83.353

83.3525

0.00

Ringgit

4.665

4.672

+0.15

Yuan

7.155

7.15

-0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.070

131.110

-8.36

Sing dlr

1.336

1.340

+0.27

Taiwan dlr

31.346

30.708

-2.04

Korean won

1308.100

1264.500

-3.33

Baht

35.153

34.585

-1.62

Peso

55.360

55.670

+0.56

Rupiah

15490.000

15565.000

+0.48

Rupee

83.353

82.720

-0.76

Ringgit

4.665

4.400

-5.68

Yuan

7.155

6.900

-3.56

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.