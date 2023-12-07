EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains in Asian currencies

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.070

144.12

+0.73

Sing dlr

1.336

1.3391

+0.22

Taiwan dlr

31.346

31.529

+0.58

Korean won

1308.100

1325.3

+1.31

Baht

35.153

35.15

-0.01

Peso

55.360

55.315

-0.08

Rupiah

15490.000

15510

+0.13

Rupee

83.353

83.3525

0.00

Ringgit

4.665

4.672

+0.15

Yuan

7.155

7.15

-0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.070

131.110

-8.36

Sing dlr

1.336

1.340

+0.27

Taiwan dlr

31.346

30.708

-2.04

Korean won

1308.100

1264.500

-3.33

Baht

35.153

34.585

-1.62

Peso

55.360

55.670

+0.56

Rupiah

15490.000

15565.000

+0.48

Rupee

83.353

82.720

-0.76

Ringgit

4.665

4.400

-5.68

Yuan

7.155

6.900

-3.56

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

