EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains in Asian currencies

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.070
144.12
+0.73
Sing dlr
1.336
1.3391
+0.22
Taiwan dlr
31.346
31.529
+0.58
Korean won
1308.100
1325.3
+1.31
Baht
35.153
35.15
-0.01
Peso
55.360
55.315
-0.08
Rupiah
15490.000
15510
+0.13
Rupee
83.353
83.3525
0.00
Ringgit
4.665
4.672
+0.15
Yuan
7.155
7.15
-0.06
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.070
131.110
-8.36
Sing dlr
1.336
1.340
+0.27
Taiwan dlr
31.346
30.708
-2.04
Korean won
1308.100
1264.500
-3.33
Baht
35.153
34.585
-1.62
Peso
55.360
55.670
+0.56
Rupiah
15490.000
15565.000
+0.48
Rupee
83.353
82.720
-0.76
Ringgit
4.665
4.400
-5.68
Yuan
7.155
6.900
-3.56
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
