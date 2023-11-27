EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 28 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.240
148.67
+0.29
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3367
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
31.454
31.57
+0.37
Korean won
1293.200
1303.8
+0.82
Baht
34.965
35.04
+0.21
Peso
55.470
55.425
-0.08
Rupiah
15465.000
15490
+0.16
Rupee
83.368
83.3675
+0.00
Ringgit
4.668
4.679
+0.23
Yuan
7.153
7.1528
+0.00
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.240
131.110
-11.56
Sing dlr
1.335
1.340
+0.34
Taiwan dlr
31.454
30.708
-2.37
Korean won
1293.200
1264.500
-2.22
Baht
34.965
34.585
-1.09
Peso
55.470
55.670
+0.36
Rupiah
15465.000
15565.000
+0.65
Rupee
83.368
82.720
-0.78
Ringgit
4.668
4.400
-5.75
Yuan
7.153
6.900
-3.53
