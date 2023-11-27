EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 28 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.240

148.67

+0.29

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3367

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.454

31.57

+0.37

Korean won

1293.200

1303.8

+0.82

Baht

34.965

35.04

+0.21

Peso

55.470

55.425

-0.08

Rupiah

15465.000

15490

+0.16

Rupee

83.368

83.3675

+0.00

Ringgit

4.668

4.679

+0.23

Yuan

7.153

7.1528

+0.00

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.240

131.110

-11.56

Sing dlr

1.335

1.340

+0.34

Taiwan dlr

31.454

30.708

-2.37

Korean won

1293.200

1264.500

-2.22

Baht

34.965

34.585

-1.09

Peso

55.470

55.670

+0.36

Rupiah

15465.000

15565.000

+0.65

Rupee

83.368

82.720

-0.78

Ringgit

4.668

4.400

-5.75

Yuan

7.153

6.900

-3.53

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

