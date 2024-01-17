EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.930
148.15
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3445
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
31.525
31.589
+0.20
Korean won
1341.300
1344.2
+0.22
Baht
35.520
35.55
+0.08
Peso
55.840
55.9
+0.11
Rupiah
15626.000
15635
+0.06
Rupee
83.138
83.1375
0.00
Ringgit
4.712
4.715
+0.06
Yuan
7.194
7.1965
+0.04
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.930
141.060
-4.64
Sing dlr
1.342
1.319
-1.74
Taiwan dlr
31.525
30.735
-2.51
Korean won
1341.300
1288.000
-3.97
Baht
35.520
34.165
-3.81
Peso
55.840
55.388
-0.81
Rupiah
15626.000
15395.000
-1.48
Rupee
83.138
83.208
+0.08
Ringgit
4.712
4.590
-2.59
Yuan
7.194
7.098
-1.34
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
