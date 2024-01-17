EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.930

148.15

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3445

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

31.525

31.589

+0.20

Korean won

1341.300

1344.2

+0.22

Baht

35.520

35.55

+0.08

Peso

55.840

55.9

+0.11

Rupiah

15626.000

15635

+0.06

Rupee

83.138

83.1375

0.00

Ringgit

4.712

4.715

+0.06

Yuan

7.194

7.1965

+0.04

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.930

141.060

-4.64

Sing dlr

1.342

1.319

-1.74

Taiwan dlr

31.525

30.735

-2.51

Korean won

1341.300

1288.000

-3.97

Baht

35.520

34.165

-3.81

Peso

55.840

55.388

-0.81

Rupiah

15626.000

15395.000

-1.48

Rupee

83.138

83.208

+0.08

Ringgit

4.712

4.590

-2.59

Yuan

7.194

7.098

-1.34

