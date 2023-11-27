EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead charge in Asian FX; equities rise

By Archishma Iyer

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar led Asian currencies higher on Tuesday, supported by a weak dollar stemming from soft U.S. economic data, while Asian equities ticked up.

A slip in new U.S. home sales overnight pushed the dollar to a three month-low, cementing bets that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign of raising rates is likely at an end. FRX/

Investors will look to the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data out later this week for further cues on rate trajectory.

At 0400 GMT, the dollar index =USD, which measures its strength against six major peers, was at 103.1, steady from its last close.

"Players are still banking on Friday’s anticipated slower PCE deflator inflation as a convincing sign that the Fed is done tightening," analysts from DBS said in a note.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Taiwan unit TWD=TP rose about 0.8% and 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar SGD=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= traded up to 0.3% higher.

Both the Malaysian and the Philippines currencies PHP= are set to snap a three-month losing streak in November, while the rupiah likely to log its biggest monthly gain since January.

Thailand's baht THB=TH rose as much as 0.4%, hitting its highest level since the end of August to trade at 34.905 to the dollar. It is poised for its second straight monthly gain.

The Thai central bank governor, however, flagged that economic growth in the third quarter was disappointing, even as domestic consumption has held up well.

The MSCI International Emerging Market Currency Index .MIEM00000CUS inched about 0.1% higher on the day, not far from the 18-month peak the index reached last week.

As for Asian equities, stocks in Bangkok .SETI, Kuala Lumpur .KLSE, Manila .PSI and Jakarta .JKSE firmed in a range of 0.4% to 1.1%.

Separately, Argentinian assets will be closely watched by investors after President-elect Javier Milei visited the United States. The informal Argentinian peso ARSB= had ended at 970 to the dollar.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield remains steady to 6.732%

** China's Shein files for US IPO in major test for investor appetite- sources

** Bank of Korea to hold rates at 3.50% until at least mid-2024

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0400 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.32

-11.53

.N225

-0.27

27.82

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

-3.52

.SSEC

0.10

-1.76

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-0.79

.NSEI

0.14

9.48

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.26

+0.74

.JKSE

0.48

2.87

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.19

-5.78

.KLSE

-0.01

-3.18

Philippines

PHP=

-0.01

+0.43

.PSI

0.58

-3.97

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.81

-2.23

.KS11

0.64

12.31

Singapore

SGD=

+0.11

+0.34

.STI

-0.38

-5.43

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.32

-2.42

.TWII

1.09

22.55

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.28

-1.02

.SETI

0.35

-16.20

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Robert Birsel)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.