EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead Asian currencies lower

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

123.910

123.6

-0.25

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3593

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

28.785

28.705

-0.28

Korean won

1219.900

1212.7

-0.59

Peso

51.380

51.28

-0.19

Rupiah

14345.000

14345

0.00

Rupee

75.320

75.32

0.00

Ringgit

4.218

4.2085

-0.23

Yuan

6.374

6.362

-0.19

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

123.910

115.08

-7.13

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3490

-0.87

Taiwan dlr

28.785

27.676

-3.85

Korean won

1219.900

1188.60

-2.57

Baht

33.440

33.39

-0.15

Peso

51.380

50.99

-0.76

Rupiah

14345.000

14250

-0.66

Rupee

75.320

74.33

-1.31

Ringgit

4.218

4.1640

-1.28

Yuan

6.374

6.3550

-0.30

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)

