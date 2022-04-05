EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead Asian currencies lower

April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
123.910
123.6
-0.25
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3593
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
28.785
28.705
-0.28
Korean won
1219.900
1212.7
-0.59
Peso
51.380
51.28
-0.19
Rupiah
14345.000
14345
0.00
Rupee
75.320
75.32
0.00
Ringgit
4.218
4.2085
-0.23
Yuan
6.374
6.362
-0.19
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
123.910
115.08
-7.13
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3490
-0.87
Taiwan dlr
28.785
27.676
-3.85
Korean won
1219.900
1188.60
-2.57
Baht
33.440
33.39
-0.15
Peso
51.380
50.99
-0.76
Rupiah
14345.000
14250
-0.66
Rupee
75.320
74.33
-1.31
Ringgit
4.218
4.1640
-1.28
Yuan
6.374
6.3550
-0.30
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)
