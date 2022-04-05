EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead Asian currencies lower

April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

123.910

123.6

-0.25

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3593

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

28.785

28.705

-0.28

Korean won

1219.900

1212.7

-0.59

Peso

51.380

51.28

-0.19

Rupiah

14345.000

14345

0.00

Rupee

75.320

75.32

0.00

Ringgit

4.218

4.2085

-0.23

Yuan

6.374

6.362

-0.19

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

123.910

115.08

-7.13

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3490

-0.87

Taiwan dlr

28.785

27.676

-3.85

Korean won

1219.900

1188.60

-2.57

Baht

33.440

33.39

-0.15

Peso

51.380

50.99

-0.76

Rupiah

14345.000

14250

-0.66

Rupee

75.320

74.33

-1.31

Ringgit

4.218

4.1640

-1.28

Yuan

6.374

6.3550

-0.30

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)

