EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Philippine peso lead losses in Asian currencies

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.550
151.5
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3601
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
32.340
32.352
+0.04
Korean won
1322.110
1316.51
-0.42
Baht
35.940
36
+0.17
Peso
56.030
55.833
-0.35
Rupiah
15699.000
15690
-0.06
Rupee
83.340
83.34
0.00
Yuan
7.292
7.285
-0.10
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.550
131.110
-13.49
Sing dlr
1.360
1.340
-1.51
Taiwan dlr
32.340
30.708
-5.05
Korean won
1322.110
1260.920
-4.63
Baht
35.940
34.585
-3.77
Peso
56.030
55.670
-0.64
Rupiah
15699.000
15565.000
-0.85
Rupee
83.340
82.720
-0.74
Ringgit
4.706
4.400
-6.50
Yuan
7.292
6.900
-5.38
