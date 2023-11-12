EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Philippine peso lead losses in Asian currencies

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.550

151.5

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3601

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

32.340

32.352

+0.04

Korean won

1322.110

1316.51

-0.42

Baht

35.940

36

+0.17

Peso

56.030

55.833

-0.35

Rupiah

15699.000

15690

-0.06

Rupee

83.340

83.34

0.00

Yuan

7.292

7.285

-0.10

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.550

131.110

-13.49

Sing dlr

1.360

1.340

-1.51

Taiwan dlr

32.340

30.708

-5.05

Korean won

1322.110

1260.920

-4.63

Baht

35.940

34.585

-3.77

Peso

56.030

55.670

-0.64

Rupiah

15699.000

15565.000

-0.85

Rupee

83.340

82.720

-0.74

Ringgit

4.706

4.400

-6.50

Yuan

7.292

6.900

-5.38

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

