EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Philippine peso lead losses among Asian currencies

March 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.800
130.69
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3315
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.421
30.388
-0.11
Korean won
1303.400
1294.3
-0.70
Baht
34.270
34.19
-0.23
Peso
54.485
54.278
-0.38
Rupiah
15180.000
15150
-0.20
Rupee
82.480
82.48
0.00
Ringgit
4.430
4.426
-0.09
Yuan
6.883
6.8679
-0.22
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.800
131.110
+0.24
Sing dlr
1.334
1.340
+0.46
Taiwan dlr
30.421
30.708
+0.94
Korean won
1303.400
1264.500
-2.98
Baht
34.270
34.585
+0.92
Peso
54.485
55.670
+2.17
Rupiah
15180.000
15565.000
+2.54
Rupee
82.480
82.720
+0.29
Ringgit
4.430
4.400
-0.68
Yuan
6.883
6.900
+0.24
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
