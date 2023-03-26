EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Philippine peso lead losses among Asian currencies

March 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.800

130.69

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3315

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.421

30.388

-0.11

Korean won

1303.400

1294.3

-0.70

Baht

34.270

34.19

-0.23

Peso

54.485

54.278

-0.38

Rupiah

15180.000

15150

-0.20

Rupee

82.480

82.48

0.00

Ringgit

4.430

4.426

-0.09

Yuan

6.883

6.8679

-0.22

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.800

131.110

+0.24

Sing dlr

1.334

1.340

+0.46

Taiwan dlr

30.421

30.708

+0.94

Korean won

1303.400

1264.500

-2.98

Baht

34.270

34.585

+0.92

Peso

54.485

55.670

+2.17

Rupiah

15180.000

15565.000

+2.54

Rupee

82.480

82.720

+0.29

Ringgit

4.430

4.400

-0.68

Yuan

6.883

6.900

+0.24

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

