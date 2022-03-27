EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Philippine peso lead Asian FX lower

March 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.940
122.06
-0.72
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3575
-0.21
Taiwan dlr
28.723
28.613
-0.38
Korean won
1225.800
1218.8
-0.57
Baht
33.630
33.55
-0.24
Peso
52.230
52.1
-0.25
Rupiah
14355.000
14340
-0.10
Rupee
0.00
76.1975
0.00
Ringgit
4.208
4.208
+0.00
Yuan
6.379
6.3663
-0.19
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.940
115.08
-6.39
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3490
-0.84
Taiwan dlr
28.723
27.676
-3.65
Korean won
1225.800
1188.60
-3.03
Baht
33.630
33.39
-0.71
Peso
52.230
50.99
-2.37
Rupiah
14355.000
14250
-0.73
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-2.45
Ringgit
4.208
4.1640
-1.05
Yuan
6.379
6.3550
-0.37
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
