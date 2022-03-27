EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Philippine peso lead Asian FX lower

March 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.940

122.06

-0.72

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3575

-0.21

Taiwan dlr

28.723

28.613

-0.38

Korean won

1225.800

1218.8

-0.57

Baht

33.630

33.55

-0.24

Peso

52.230

52.1

-0.25

Rupiah

14355.000

14340

-0.10

Rupee

0.00

76.1975

0.00

Ringgit

4.208

4.208

+0.00

Yuan

6.379

6.3663

-0.19

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.940

115.08

-6.39

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3490

-0.84

Taiwan dlr

28.723

27.676

-3.65

Korean won

1225.800

1188.60

-3.03

Baht

33.630

33.39

-0.71

Peso

52.230

50.99

-2.37

Rupiah

14355.000

14250

-0.73

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-2.45

Ringgit

4.208

4.1640

-1.05

Yuan

6.379

6.3550

-0.37

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

