EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Dec 30 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.500
133.01
+0.38
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3434
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.725
30.732
+0.02
Korean won
1264.500
1267
+0.20
Baht
34.565
34.6
+0.10
Peso
55.720
55.8
+0.14
Rupiah
15630.000
15655
+0.16
Rupee
82.798
82.7975
+0.00
Ringgit
4.410
4.42
+0.23
Yuan
6.952
6.9651
+0.19
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.500
115.08
-13.15
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3490
+0.36
Taiwan dlr
30.725
27.676
-9.92
Korean won
1264.500
1188.60
-6.00
Baht
34.565
33.39
-3.40
Peso
55.720
50.99
-8.49
Rupiah
15630.000
14250
-8.83
Rupee
82.798
74.33
-10.23
Ringgit
4.410
4.1640
-5.58
Yuan
6.952
6.3550
-8.59
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
