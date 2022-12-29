EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

December 29, 2022 — 09:24 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 30 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.500

133.01

+0.38

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3434

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.725

30.732

+0.02

Korean won

1264.500

1267

+0.20

Baht

34.565

34.6

+0.10

Peso

55.720

55.8

+0.14

Rupiah

15630.000

15655

+0.16

Rupee

82.798

82.7975

+0.00

Ringgit

4.410

4.42

+0.23

Yuan

6.952

6.9651

+0.19

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.500

115.08

-13.15

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3490

+0.36

Taiwan dlr

30.725

27.676

-9.92

Korean won

1264.500

1188.60

-6.00

Baht

34.565

33.39

-3.40

Peso

55.720

50.99

-8.49

Rupiah

15630.000

14250

-8.83

Rupee

82.798

74.33

-10.23

Ringgit

4.410

4.1640

-5.58

Yuan

6.952

6.3550

-8.59

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

