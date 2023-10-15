EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead decline in Asian FX

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.460

149.55

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3685

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

32.292

32.219

-0.23

Korean won

1355.000

1350

-0.37

Baht

36.250

36.245

-0.01

Peso

56.860

56.78

-0.14

Rupiah

15713.000

15680

-0.21

Rupee

83.263

83.2625

0.00

Ringgit

4.740

4.725

-0.32

Yuan

7.308

7.3043

-0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.460

131.110

-12.28

Sing dlr

1.369

1.340

-2.12

Taiwan dlr

32.292

30.708

-4.91

Korean won

1355.000

1264.500

-6.68

Baht

36.250

34.585

-4.59

Peso

56.860

55.670

-2.09

Rupiah

15713.000

15565.000

-0.94

Rupee

83.263

82.720

-0.65

Ringgit

4.740

4.400

-7.17

Yuan

7.308

6.900

-5.59

