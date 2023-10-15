EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead decline in Asian FX

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.460
149.55
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.369
1.3685
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
32.292
32.219
-0.23
Korean won
1355.000
1350
-0.37
Baht
36.250
36.245
-0.01
Peso
56.860
56.78
-0.14
Rupiah
15713.000
15680
-0.21
Rupee
83.263
83.2625
0.00
Ringgit
4.740
4.725
-0.32
Yuan
7.308
7.3043
-0.05
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.460
131.110
-12.28
Sing dlr
1.369
1.340
-2.12
Taiwan dlr
32.292
30.708
-4.91
Korean won
1355.000
1264.500
-6.68
Baht
36.250
34.585
-4.59
Peso
56.860
55.670
-2.09
Rupiah
15713.000
15565.000
-0.94
Rupee
83.263
82.720
-0.65
Ringgit
4.740
4.400
-7.17
Yuan
7.308
6.900
-5.59
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
