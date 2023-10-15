News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead decline in Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

October 15, 2023 — 10:25 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.460

149.55

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3685

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

32.292

32.219

-0.23

Korean won

1355.000

1350

-0.37

Baht

36.250

36.245

-0.01

Peso

56.860

56.78

-0.14

Rupiah

15713.000

15680

-0.21

Rupee

83.263

83.2625

0.00

Ringgit

4.740

4.725

-0.32

Yuan

7.308

7.3043

-0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.460

131.110

-12.28

Sing dlr

1.369

1.340

-2.12

Taiwan dlr

32.292

30.708

-4.91

Korean won

1355.000

1264.500

-6.68

Baht

36.250

34.585

-4.59

Peso

56.860

55.670

-2.09

Rupiah

15713.000

15565.000

-0.94

Rupee

83.263

82.720

-0.65

Ringgit

4.740

4.400

-7.17

Yuan

7.308

6.900

-5.59

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.