EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX gains

April 04, 2023 — 10:29 pm EDT

April 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.770

131.69

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3257

+0.09

Korean won

1312.400

1315.8

+0.26

Baht

33.960

34.03

+0.21

Peso

54.430

54.355

-0.14

Rupiah

14945.000

14895

-0.33

Rupee

82.333

82.3325

+0.00

Ringgit

4.393

4.404

+0.25

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.770

131.110

-0.50

Sing dlr

1.325

1.340

+1.16

Taiwan dlr

30.454

30.708

+0.83

Korean won

1312.400

1264.500

-3.65

Baht

33.960

34.585

+1.84

Peso

54.430

55.670

+2.28

Rupiah

14945.000

15565.000

+4.15

Rupee

82.333

82.720

+0.47

Ringgit

4.393

4.400

+0.16

Yuan

6.875

6.900

+0.36

