EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX gains

April 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.770
131.69
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3257
+0.09
Korean won
1312.400
1315.8
+0.26
Baht
33.960
34.03
+0.21
Peso
54.430
54.355
-0.14
Rupiah
14945.000
14895
-0.33
Rupee
82.333
82.3325
+0.00
Ringgit
4.393
4.404
+0.25
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.770
131.110
-0.50
Sing dlr
1.325
1.340
+1.16
Taiwan dlr
30.454
30.708
+0.83
Korean won
1312.400
1264.500
-3.65
Baht
33.960
34.585
+1.84
Peso
54.430
55.670
+2.28
Rupiah
14945.000
15565.000
+4.15
Rupee
82.333
82.720
+0.47
Ringgit
4.393
4.400
+0.16
Yuan
6.875
6.900
+0.36
