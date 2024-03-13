News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won loses most among subdued Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 13, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.760

147.74

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.332

1.332

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.490

31.46

-0.10

Korean won

1316.000

1314.5

-0.11

Baht

35.660

35.635

-0.07

Peso

55.385

55.365

-0.04

Rupiah

15570.000

15570

0.00

Rupee

82.863

82.8625

0.00

Ringgit

4.685

4.686

+0.02

Yuan

7.193

7.187

-0.08

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.760

141.060

-4.53

Sing dlr

1.332

1.319

-0.98

Taiwan dlr

31.490

30.735

-2.40

Korean won

1316.000

1288.000

-2.13

Baht

35.660

34.165

-4.19

Peso

55.385

55.388

+0.01

Rupiah

15570.000

15395.000

-1.12

Rupee

82.863

83.208

+0.42

Ringgit

4.685

4.590

-2.03

Yuan

7.193

7.098

-1.32

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

