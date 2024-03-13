EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won loses most among subdued Asian currencies

March 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.760
147.74
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.332
1.332
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.490
31.46
-0.10
Korean won
1316.000
1314.5
-0.11
Baht
35.660
35.635
-0.07
Peso
55.385
55.365
-0.04
Rupiah
15570.000
15570
0.00
Rupee
82.863
82.8625
0.00
Ringgit
4.685
4.686
+0.02
Yuan
7.193
7.187
-0.08
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.760
141.060
-4.53
Sing dlr
1.332
1.319
-0.98
Taiwan dlr
31.490
30.735
-2.40
Korean won
1316.000
1288.000
-2.13
Baht
35.660
34.165
-4.19
Peso
55.385
55.388
+0.01
Rupiah
15570.000
15395.000
-1.12
Rupee
82.863
83.208
+0.42
Ringgit
4.685
4.590
-2.03
Yuan
7.193
7.098
-1.32
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.