EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won loses most among Asian currencies

April 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.030

132.79

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3306

-0.22

Korean won

1319.300

1301.9

-1.32

Baht

34.340

34.065

-0.80

Peso

54.550

54.266

-0.52

Rupiah

14999.000

14990

-0.06

Rupee

82.165

82.165

0.00

Ringgit

4.421

4.41

-0.25

Yuan

6.889

6.8745

-0.20

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.030

131.110

-1.44

Sing dlr

1.334

1.340

+0.46

Taiwan dlr

30.454

30.708

+0.83

Korean won

1319.300

1264.500

-4.15

Baht

34.340

34.585

+0.71

Peso

54.550

55.670

+2.05

Rupiah

14999.000

15565.000

+3.77

Rupee

82.165

82.720

+0.68

Ringgit

4.421

4.400

-0.48

Yuan

6.889

6.900

+0.17

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

