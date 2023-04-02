EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won loses most among Asian currencies

April 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.030
132.79
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3306
-0.22
Korean won
1319.300
1301.9
-1.32
Baht
34.340
34.065
-0.80
Peso
54.550
54.266
-0.52
Rupiah
14999.000
14990
-0.06
Rupee
82.165
82.165
0.00
Ringgit
4.421
4.41
-0.25
Yuan
6.889
6.8745
-0.20
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.030
131.110
-1.44
Sing dlr
1.334
1.340
+0.46
Taiwan dlr
30.454
30.708
+0.83
Korean won
1319.300
1264.500
-4.15
Baht
34.340
34.585
+0.71
Peso
54.550
55.670
+2.05
Rupiah
14999.000
15565.000
+3.77
Rupee
82.165
82.720
+0.68
Ringgit
4.421
4.400
-0.48
Yuan
6.889
6.900
+0.17
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.