EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads most Asian currencies lower
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.870 109.78 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.348 1.3478 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 28.520 28.552 +0.11 Korean won 1133.600 1131.7 -0.17 Baht 31.210 31.16 -0.16 Peso 48.420 48.43 +0.02 Rupiah 14450.000 14440 -0.07 Rupee 72.510 72.51 0.00 Ringgit 4.142 4.139 -0.07 Yuan 6.569 6.569 0.00
March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.870
109.78
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3478
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
28.520
28.552
+0.11
Korean won
1133.600
1131.7
-0.17
Baht
31.210
31.16
-0.16
Peso
48.420
48.43
+0.02
Rupiah
14450.000
14440
-0.07
Rupee
72.510
72.51
0.00
Ringgit
4.142
4.139
-0.07
Yuan
6.569
6.569
0.00
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.870
103.24
-6.03
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3209
-2.01
Taiwan dlr
28.520
28.483
-0.13
Korean won
1133.600
1086.20
-4.18
Baht
31.210
29.96
-4.01
Peso
48.420
48.01
-0.85
Rupiah
14450.000
14040
-2.84
Rupee
72.510
73.07
+0.77
Ringgit
4.142
4.0400
-2.46
Yuan
6.569
6.5283
-0.62
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.