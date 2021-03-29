EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads most Asian currencies lower

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.870 109.78 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.348 1.3478 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 28.520 28.552 +0.11 Korean won 1133.600 1131.7 -0.17 Baht 31.210 31.16 -0.16 Peso 48.420 48.43 +0.02 Rupiah 14450.000 14440 -0.07 Rupee 72.510 72.51 0.00 Ringgit 4.142 4.139 -0.07 Yuan 6.569 6.569 0.00

March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.870

103.24

-6.03

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3209

-2.01

Taiwan dlr

28.520

28.483

-0.13

Korean won

1133.600

1086.20

-4.18

Baht

31.210

29.96

-4.01

Peso

48.420

48.01

-0.85

Rupiah

14450.000

14040

-2.84

Rupee

72.510

73.07

+0.77

Ringgit

4.142

4.0400

-2.46

Yuan

6.569

6.5283

-0.62

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

