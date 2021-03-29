EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads most Asian currencies lower

March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.870

109.78

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3478

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.520

28.552

+0.11

Korean won

1133.600

1131.7

-0.17

Baht

31.210

31.16

-0.16

Peso

48.420

48.43

+0.02

Rupiah

14450.000

14440

-0.07

Rupee

72.510

72.51

0.00

Ringgit

4.142

4.139

-0.07

Yuan

6.569

6.569

0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.870

103.24

-6.03

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3209

-2.01

Taiwan dlr

28.520

28.483

-0.13

Korean won

1133.600

1086.20

-4.18

Baht

31.210

29.96

-4.01

Peso

48.420

48.01

-0.85

Rupiah

14450.000

14040

-2.84

Rupee

72.510

73.07

+0.77

Ringgit

4.142

4.0400

-2.46

Yuan

6.569

6.5283

-0.62

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.