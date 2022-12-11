EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads losses among weak Asian currencies

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.910

136.56

-0.26

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3527

-0.21

Taiwan dlr

30.712

30.622

-0.29

Korean won

1312.500

1301.3

-0.85

Peso

55.550

55.35

-0.36

Rupiah

15640.000

15582

-0.37

Rupee

82.270

82.27

0.00

Ringgit

4.418

4.401

-0.38

Yuan

6.987

6.9598

-0.39

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.910

115.08

-15.94

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.49

Taiwan dlr

30.712

27.676

-9.89

Korean won

1312.500

1188.60

-9.44

Baht

34.775

33.39

-3.98

Peso

55.550

50.99

-8.21

Rupiah

15640.000

14250

-8.89

Rupee

82.270

74.33

-9.65

Ringgit

4.418

4.1640

-5.75

Yuan

6.987

6.3550

-9.05

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

