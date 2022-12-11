EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads losses among weak Asian currencies

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.910
136.56
-0.26
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3527
-0.21
Taiwan dlr
30.712
30.622
-0.29
Korean won
1312.500
1301.3
-0.85
Peso
55.550
55.35
-0.36
Rupiah
15640.000
15582
-0.37
Rupee
82.270
82.27
0.00
Ringgit
4.418
4.401
-0.38
Yuan
6.987
6.9598
-0.39
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.910
115.08
-15.94
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.49
Taiwan dlr
30.712
27.676
-9.89
Korean won
1312.500
1188.60
-9.44
Baht
34.775
33.39
-3.98
Peso
55.550
50.99
-8.21
Rupiah
15640.000
14250
-8.89
Rupee
82.270
74.33
-9.65
Ringgit
4.418
4.1640
-5.75
Yuan
6.987
6.3550
-9.05
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.