EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads losses among Asian FX

July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.090
140.07
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3267
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.209
31.077
-0.42
Korean won
1281.900
1269.9
-0.94
Baht
34.260
34.19
-0.20
Peso
54.700
54.53
-0.31
Rupiah
15015.000
14985
-0.20
Rupee
81.985
81.985
0.00
Ringgit
4.552
4.54
-0.26
Yuan
7.173
7.1777
+0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.090
131.110
-6.41
Sing dlr
1.327
1.340
+0.95
Taiwan dlr
31.209
30.708
-1.61
Korean won
1281.900
1264.500
-1.36
Baht
34.260
34.585
+0.95
Peso
54.700
55.670
+1.77
Rupiah
15015.000
15565.000
+3.66
Rupee
81.985
82.720
+0.90
Ringgit
4.552
4.400
-3.34
Yuan
7.173
6.900
-3.80
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.