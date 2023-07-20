News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads losses among Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

July 20, 2023 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.090

140.07

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3267

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.209

31.077

-0.42

Korean won

1281.900

1269.9

-0.94

Baht

34.260

34.19

-0.20

Peso

54.700

54.53

-0.31

Rupiah

15015.000

14985

-0.20

Rupee

81.985

81.985

0.00

Ringgit

4.552

4.54

-0.26

Yuan

7.173

7.1777

+0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.090

131.110

-6.41

Sing dlr

1.327

1.340

+0.95

Taiwan dlr

31.209

30.708

-1.61

Korean won

1281.900

1264.500

-1.36

Baht

34.260

34.585

+0.95

Peso

54.700

55.670

+1.77

Rupiah

15015.000

15565.000

+3.66

Rupee

81.985

82.720

+0.90

Ringgit

4.552

4.400

-3.34

Yuan

7.173

6.900

-3.80

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

