EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

Dec 1 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.790
148.19
+0.27
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3373
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
31.319
31.26
-0.19
Korean won
1300.100
1290
-0.78
Baht
35.198
35.35
+0.43
Peso
55.510
55.46
-0.09
Rupiah
15525.000
15505
-0.13
Rupee
83.395
83.395
+0.00
Ringgit
4.667
4.657
-0.21
Yuan
7.135
7.135
+0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.790
131.110
-11.29
Sing dlr
1.335
1.340
+0.33
Taiwan dlr
31.319
30.708
-1.95
Korean won
1300.100
1264.500
-2.74
Baht
35.198
34.585
-1.74
Peso
55.510
55.670
+0.29
Rupiah
15525.000
15565.000
+0.26
Rupee
83.395
82.720
-0.81
Ringgit
4.667
4.400
-5.72
Yuan
7.135
6.900
-3.29
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
