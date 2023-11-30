EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

Dec 1 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.790

148.19

+0.27

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3373

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

31.319

31.26

-0.19

Korean won

1300.100

1290

-0.78

Baht

35.198

35.35

+0.43

Peso

55.510

55.46

-0.09

Rupiah

15525.000

15505

-0.13

Rupee

83.395

83.395

+0.00

Ringgit

4.667

4.657

-0.21

Yuan

7.135

7.135

+0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.790

131.110

-11.29

Sing dlr

1.335

1.340

+0.33

Taiwan dlr

31.319

30.708

-1.95

Korean won

1300.100

1264.500

-2.74

Baht

35.198

34.585

-1.74

Peso

55.510

55.670

+0.29

Rupiah

15525.000

15565.000

+0.26

Rupee

83.395

82.720

-0.81

Ringgit

4.667

4.400

-5.72

Yuan

7.135

6.900

-3.29

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

