EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

April 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.410

127.22

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3787

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

29.373

29.31

-0.21

Korean won

1263.300

1250.8

-0.99

Baht

34.320

34.28

-0.12

Peso

52.300

52.3

+0.00

Rupiah

14400.000

14410

+0.07

Rupee

76.580

76.58

0.00

Ringgit

4.356

4.3535

-0.06

Yuan

6.552

6.558

+0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.410

115.08

-9.68

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3490

-2.08

Taiwan dlr

29.373

27.676

-5.78

Korean won

1263.300

1188.60

-5.91

Baht

34.320

33.39

-2.71

Peso

52.300

50.99

-2.50

Rupiah

14400.000

14250

-1.04

Rupee

76.580

74.33

-2.94

Ringgit

4.356

4.1640

-4.41

Yuan

6.552

6.3550

-3.00

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

