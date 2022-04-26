EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

April 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.410
127.22
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3787
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
29.373
29.31
-0.21
Korean won
1263.300
1250.8
-0.99
Baht
34.320
34.28
-0.12
Peso
52.300
52.3
+0.00
Rupiah
14400.000
14410
+0.07
Rupee
76.580
76.58
0.00
Ringgit
4.356
4.3535
-0.06
Yuan
6.552
6.558
+0.09
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.410
115.08
-9.68
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3490
-2.08
Taiwan dlr
29.373
27.676
-5.78
Korean won
1263.300
1188.60
-5.91
Baht
34.320
33.39
-2.71
Peso
52.300
50.99
-2.50
Rupiah
14400.000
14250
-1.04
Rupee
76.580
74.33
-2.94
Ringgit
4.356
4.1640
-4.41
Yuan
6.552
6.3550
-3.00
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
