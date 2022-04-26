EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

April 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.410

127.22

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3787

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

29.373

29.31

-0.21

Korean won

1263.300

1250.8

-0.99

Baht

34.320

34.28

-0.12

Peso

52.300

52.3

+0.00

Rupiah

14400.000

14410

+0.07

Rupee

76.580

76.58

0.00

Ringgit

4.356

4.3535

-0.06

Yuan

6.552

6.558

+0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.410

115.08

-9.68

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3490

-2.08

Taiwan dlr

29.373

27.676

-5.78

Korean won

1263.300

1188.60

-5.91

Baht

34.320

33.39

-2.71

Peso

52.300

50.99

-2.50

Rupiah

14400.000

14250

-1.04

Rupee

76.580

74.33

-2.94

Ringgit

4.356

4.1640

-4.41

Yuan

6.552

6.3550

-3.00

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More