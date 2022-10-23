EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads gains among Asian FX

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.930

147.64

-0.87

Sing dlr

1.420

1.4146

-0.37

Taiwan dlr

32.217

32.188

-0.09

Korean won

1434.700

1439.8

+0.36

Baht

38.375

38.375

-

Peso

58.860

58.85

-0.02

Rupiah

15602.000

15630

+0.18

Rupee

82.675

82.675

-

Ringgit

4.736

4.736

-

Yuan

7.254

7.2244

-0.41

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.930

115.08

-22.73

Sing dlr

1.420

1.3490

-4.99

Taiwan dlr

32.217

27.676

-14.10

Korean won

1434.700

1188.60

-17.15

Baht

38.375

33.39

-12.99

Peso

58.860

50.99

-13.37

Rupiah

15602.000

14250

-8.67

Rupee

82.675

74.33

-10.09

Ringgit

4.736

4.1640

-12.08

Yuan

7.254

6.3550

-12.39

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

