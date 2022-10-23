EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads gains among Asian FX

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.930
147.64
-0.87
Sing dlr
1.420
1.4146
-0.37
Taiwan dlr
32.217
32.188
-0.09
Korean won
1434.700
1439.8
+0.36
Baht
38.375
38.375
-
Peso
58.860
58.85
-0.02
Rupiah
15602.000
15630
+0.18
Rupee
82.675
82.675
-
Ringgit
4.736
4.736
-
Yuan
7.254
7.2244
-0.41
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.930
115.08
-22.73
Sing dlr
1.420
1.3490
-4.99
Taiwan dlr
32.217
27.676
-14.10
Korean won
1434.700
1188.60
-17.15
Baht
38.375
33.39
-12.99
Peso
58.860
50.99
-13.37
Rupiah
15602.000
14250
-8.67
Rupee
82.675
74.33
-10.09
Ringgit
4.736
4.1640
-12.08
Yuan
7.254
6.3550
-12.39
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.