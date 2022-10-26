EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.150

146.35

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.405

1.4055

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

32.065

32.215

+0.47

Korean won

1415.300

1426.6

+0.80

Baht

37.755

37.705

-0.13

Peso

58.350

58.25

-0.17

Rupiah

15562.000

15569

+0.04

Rupee

82.725

82.725

0.00

Ringgit

4.705

4.712

+0.15

Yuan

7.188

7.171

-0.23

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.150

115.08

-21.26

Sing dlr

1.405

1.3490

-3.98

Taiwan dlr

32.065

27.676

-13.69

Korean won

1415.300

1188.60

-16.02

Baht

37.755

33.39

-11.56

Peso

58.350

50.99

-12.61

Rupiah

15562.000

14250

-8.43

Rupee

82.725

74.33

-10.15

Ringgit

4.705

4.1640

-11.50

Yuan

7.188

6.3550

-11.59

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

