EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.150

146.35

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.405

1.4055

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

32.065

32.215

+0.47

Korean won

1415.300

1426.6

+0.80

Baht

37.755

37.705

-0.13

Peso

58.350

58.25

-0.17

Rupiah

15562.000

15569

+0.04

Rupee

82.725

82.725

0.00

Ringgit

4.705

4.712

+0.15

Yuan

7.188

7.171

-0.23

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.150

115.08

-21.26

Sing dlr

1.405

1.3490

-3.98

Taiwan dlr

32.065

27.676

-13.69

Korean won

1415.300

1188.60

-16.02

Baht

37.755

33.39

-11.56

Peso

58.350

50.99

-12.61

Rupiah

15562.000

14250

-8.43

Rupee

82.725

74.33

-10.15

Ringgit

4.705

4.1640

-11.50

Yuan

7.188

6.3550

-11.59

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

