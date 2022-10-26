EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.150
146.35
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.405
1.4055
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
32.065
32.215
+0.47
Korean won
1415.300
1426.6
+0.80
Baht
37.755
37.705
-0.13
Peso
58.350
58.25
-0.17
Rupiah
15562.000
15569
+0.04
Rupee
82.725
82.725
0.00
Ringgit
4.705
4.712
+0.15
Yuan
7.188
7.171
-0.23
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.150
115.08
-21.26
Sing dlr
1.405
1.3490
-3.98
Taiwan dlr
32.065
27.676
-13.69
Korean won
1415.300
1188.60
-16.02
Baht
37.755
33.39
-11.56
Peso
58.350
50.99
-12.61
Rupiah
15562.000
14250
-8.43
Rupee
82.725
74.33
-10.15
Ringgit
4.705
4.1640
-11.50
Yuan
7.188
6.3550
-11.59
