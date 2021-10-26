EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies
Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.820
113.7
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3469
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.813
27.876
+0.23
Korean won
1165.000
1168.4
+0.29
Baht
33.030
33.1
+0.21
Peso
50.798
50.768
-0.06
Rupiah
14160.000
14155
-0.04
Rupee
75.078
75.0775
0.00
Ringgit
4.145
4.1495
+0.11
Yuan
6.382
6.3856
+0.06
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.820
103.24
-9.30
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3209
-1.88
Taiwan dlr
27.813
28.483
+2.41
Korean won
1165.000
1086.20
-6.76
Baht
33.030
29.96
-9.29
Peso
50.798
48.01
-5.49
Rupiah
14160.000
14040
-0.85
Rupee
75.078
73.07
-2.68
Ringgit
4.145
4.0400
-2.53
Yuan
6.382
6.5283
+2.29
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
