EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.820

113.7

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3469

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.813

27.876

+0.23

Korean won

1165.000

1168.4

+0.29

Baht

33.030

33.1

+0.21

Peso

50.798

50.768

-0.06

Rupiah

14160.000

14155

-0.04

Rupee

75.078

75.0775

0.00

Ringgit

4.145

4.1495

+0.11

Yuan

6.382

6.3856

+0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.820

103.24

-9.30

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.88

Taiwan dlr

27.813

28.483

+2.41

Korean won

1165.000

1086.20

-6.76

Baht

33.030

29.96

-9.29

Peso

50.798

48.01

-5.49

Rupiah

14160.000

14040

-0.85

Rupee

75.078

73.07

-2.68

Ringgit

4.145

4.0400

-2.53

Yuan

6.382

6.5283

+2.29

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

