EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won jumps 1.1%, leading gains in Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 01, 2023 — 10:12 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.310

150.95

+0.43

Sing dlr

1.365

1.368

+0.20

Taiwan dlr

32.382

32.484

+0.31

Korean won

1342.400

1357.3

+1.11

Baht

35.980

36.16

+0.50

Peso

56.800

56.8

+0.00

Rupiah

15870.000

15930

+0.38

Rupee

83.280

83.28

+0.00

Ringgit

4.746

4.769

+0.48

Yuan

7.317

7.3173

+0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.310

131.110

-12.77

Sing dlr

1.365

1.340

-1.87

Taiwan dlr

32.382

30.708

-5.17

Korean won

1342.400

1264.500

-5.80

Baht

35.980

34.585

-3.88

Peso

56.800

55.670

-1.99

Rupiah

15870.000

15565.000

-1.92

Rupee

83.280

82.720

-0.67

Ringgit

4.746

4.400

-7.29

Yuan

7.317

6.900

-5.70

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

