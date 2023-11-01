EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won jumps 1.1%, leading gains in Asian FX

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.310
150.95
+0.43
Sing dlr
1.365
1.368
+0.20
Taiwan dlr
32.382
32.484
+0.31
Korean won
1342.400
1357.3
+1.11
Baht
35.980
36.16
+0.50
Peso
56.800
56.8
+0.00
Rupiah
15870.000
15930
+0.38
Rupee
83.280
83.28
+0.00
Ringgit
4.746
4.769
+0.48
Yuan
7.317
7.3173
+0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.310
131.110
-12.77
Sing dlr
1.365
1.340
-1.87
Taiwan dlr
32.382
30.708
-5.17
Korean won
1342.400
1264.500
-5.80
Baht
35.980
34.585
-3.88
Peso
56.800
55.670
-1.99
Rupiah
15870.000
15565.000
-1.92
Rupee
83.280
82.720
-0.67
Ringgit
4.746
4.400
-7.29
Yuan
7.317
6.900
-5.70
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))
