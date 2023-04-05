EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX

April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.030
131.31
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3276
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.521
30.454
-0.22
Korean won
1318.800
1310.5
-0.63
Baht
34.020
33.945
-0.22
Peso
54.500
54.43
-0.13
Rupiah
14955.000
14920
-0.23
Rupee
82.000
82
0.00
Ringgit
4.401
4.397
-0.09
Yuan
6.878
6.877
-0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.030
131.110
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.329
1.340
+0.82
Taiwan dlr
30.521
30.708
+0.61
Korean won
1318.800
1264.500
-4.12
Baht
34.020
34.585
+1.66
Peso
54.500
55.670
+2.15
Rupiah
14955.000
15565.000
+4.08
Rupee
82.000
82.720
+0.88
Ringgit
4.401
4.400
-0.02
Yuan
6.878
6.900
+0.31
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
