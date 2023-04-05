EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX

April 05, 2023 — 10:20 pm EDT

April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.030

131.31

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3276

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.521

30.454

-0.22

Korean won

1318.800

1310.5

-0.63

Baht

34.020

33.945

-0.22

Peso

54.500

54.43

-0.13

Rupiah

14955.000

14920

-0.23

Rupee

82.000

82

0.00

Ringgit

4.401

4.397

-0.09

Yuan

6.878

6.877

-0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.030

131.110

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.82

Taiwan dlr

30.521

30.708

+0.61

Korean won

1318.800

1264.500

-4.12

Baht

34.020

34.585

+1.66

Peso

54.500

55.670

+2.15

Rupiah

14955.000

15565.000

+4.08

Rupee

82.000

82.720

+0.88

Ringgit

4.401

4.400

-0.02

Yuan

6.878

6.900

+0.31

