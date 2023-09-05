News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

September 05, 2023 — 10:26 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.580

147.71

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3612

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

31.958

31.895

-0.20

Korean won

1335.900

1330.6

-0.40

Baht

35.525

35.435

-0.25

Peso

56.970

56.92

-0.09

Rupiah

15305.000

15260

-0.29

Rupee

83.040

83.04

0.00

Ringgit

4.674

4.66

-0.30

Yuan

7.320

7.3018

-0.24

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.580

131.110

-11.16

Sing dlr

1.363

1.340

-1.71

Taiwan dlr

31.958

30.708

-3.91

Korean won

1335.900

1264.500

-5.34

Baht

35.525

34.585

-2.65

Peso

56.970

55.670

-2.28

Rupiah

15305.000

15565.000

+1.70

Rupee

83.040

82.720

-0.39

Ringgit

4.674

4.400

-5.86

Yuan

7.320

6.900

-5.73

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.