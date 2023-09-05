EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian currencies

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.580
147.71
+0.09
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3612
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
31.958
31.895
-0.20
Korean won
1335.900
1330.6
-0.40
Baht
35.525
35.435
-0.25
Peso
56.970
56.92
-0.09
Rupiah
15305.000
15260
-0.29
Rupee
83.040
83.04
0.00
Ringgit
4.674
4.66
-0.30
Yuan
7.320
7.3018
-0.24
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.580
131.110
-11.16
Sing dlr
1.363
1.340
-1.71
Taiwan dlr
31.958
30.708
-3.91
Korean won
1335.900
1264.500
-5.34
Baht
35.525
34.585
-2.65
Peso
56.970
55.670
-2.28
Rupiah
15305.000
15565.000
+1.70
Rupee
83.040
82.720
-0.39
Ringgit
4.674
4.400
-5.86
Yuan
7.320
6.900
-5.73
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
