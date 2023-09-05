EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian currencies

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.580

147.71

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3612

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

31.958

31.895

-0.20

Korean won

1335.900

1330.6

-0.40

Baht

35.525

35.435

-0.25

Peso

56.970

56.92

-0.09

Rupiah

15305.000

15260

-0.29

Rupee

83.040

83.04

0.00

Ringgit

4.674

4.66

-0.30

Yuan

7.320

7.3018

-0.24

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.580

131.110

-11.16

Sing dlr

1.363

1.340

-1.71

Taiwan dlr

31.958

30.708

-3.91

Korean won

1335.900

1264.500

-5.34

Baht

35.525

34.585

-2.65

Peso

56.970

55.670

-2.28

Rupiah

15305.000

15565.000

+1.70

Rupee

83.040

82.720

-0.39

Ringgit

4.674

4.400

-5.86

Yuan

7.320

6.900

-5.73

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

