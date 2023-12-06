News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

December 06, 2023 — 09:21 pm EST

Dec 7 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.780

147.31

+0.36

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3418

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

31.545

31.505

-0.13

Korean won

1320.900

1313.1

-0.59

Baht

35.190

35.21

+0.06

Peso

55.355

55.3

-0.10

Rupiah

15540.000

15490

-0.32

Rupee

83.325

83.325

+0.00

Ringgit

4.671

4.666

-0.11

Yuan

7.161

7.1581

-0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.780

131.110

-10.68

Sing dlr

1.341

1.340

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.545

30.708

-2.65

Korean won

1320.900

1264.500

-4.27

Baht

35.190

34.585

-1.72

Peso

55.355

55.670

+0.57

Rupiah

15540.000

15565.000

+0.16

Rupee

83.325

82.720

-0.73

Ringgit

4.671

4.400

-5.80

Yuan

7.161

6.900

-3.64

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

