EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian FX

Dec 7 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.780
147.31
+0.36
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3418
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
31.545
31.505
-0.13
Korean won
1320.900
1313.1
-0.59
Baht
35.190
35.21
+0.06
Peso
55.355
55.3
-0.10
Rupiah
15540.000
15490
-0.32
Rupee
83.325
83.325
+0.00
Ringgit
4.671
4.666
-0.11
Yuan
7.161
7.1581
-0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.780
131.110
-10.68
Sing dlr
1.341
1.340
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
31.545
30.708
-2.65
Korean won
1320.900
1264.500
-4.27
Baht
35.190
34.585
-1.72
Peso
55.355
55.670
+0.57
Rupiah
15540.000
15565.000
+0.16
Rupee
83.325
82.720
-0.73
Ringgit
4.671
4.400
-5.80
Yuan
7.161
6.900
-3.64
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
