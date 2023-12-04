EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian currencies

Dec 5 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.090
147.2
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3376
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.457
31.415
-0.13
Korean won
1310.200
1304
-0.47
Baht
35.290
35.23
-0.17
Peso
55.390
55.46
+0.13
Rupiah
15512.000
15450
-0.40
Rupee
83.365
83.365
+0.00
Ringgit
4.664
4.655
-0.19
Yuan
7.146
7.1435
-0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.090
131.110
-10.86
Sing dlr
1.338
1.340
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
31.457
30.708
-2.38
Korean won
1310.200
1264.500
-3.49
Baht
35.290
34.585
-2.00
Peso
55.390
55.670
+0.51
Rupiah
15512.000
15565.000
+0.34
Rupee
83.365
82.720
-0.77
Ringgit
4.664
4.400
-5.66
Yuan
7.146
6.900
-3.44
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
