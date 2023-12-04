EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian currencies

Dec 5 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.090

147.2

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3376

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.457

31.415

-0.13

Korean won

1310.200

1304

-0.47

Baht

35.290

35.23

-0.17

Peso

55.390

55.46

+0.13

Rupiah

15512.000

15450

-0.40

Rupee

83.365

83.365

+0.00

Ringgit

4.664

4.655

-0.19

Yuan

7.146

7.1435

-0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.090

131.110

-10.86

Sing dlr

1.338

1.340

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

31.457

30.708

-2.38

Korean won

1310.200

1264.500

-3.49

Baht

35.290

34.585

-2.00

Peso

55.390

55.670

+0.51

Rupiah

15512.000

15565.000

+0.34

Rupee

83.365

82.720

-0.77

Ringgit

4.664

4.400

-5.66

Yuan

7.146

6.900

-3.44

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

