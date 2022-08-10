EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among mixed Asian FX

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.140

132.87

-0.20

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3697

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

29.977

29.997

+0.07

Korean won

1302.500

1310.4

+0.61

Baht

35.335

35.33

-0.01

Peso

55.535

55.41

-0.23

Rupiah

14815.000

14870

+0.37

Rupee

79.520

79.52

+0.00

Ringgit

4.444

4.455

+0.25

Yuan

6.740

6.7245

-0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.140

115.08

-13.56

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3490

-1.68

Taiwan dlr

29.977

27.676

-7.68

Korean won

1302.500

1188.60

-8.74

Baht

35.335

33.39

-5.50

Peso

55.535

50.99

-8.18

Rupiah

14815.000

14250

-3.81

Rupee

79.520

74.33

-6.53

Ringgit

4.444

4.1640

-6.30

Yuan

6.740

6.3550

-5.72

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

