EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among mixed Asian FX

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.140
132.87
-0.20
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3697
-0.17
Taiwan dlr
29.977
29.997
+0.07
Korean won
1302.500
1310.4
+0.61
Baht
35.335
35.33
-0.01
Peso
55.535
55.41
-0.23
Rupiah
14815.000
14870
+0.37
Rupee
79.520
79.52
+0.00
Ringgit
4.444
4.455
+0.25
Yuan
6.740
6.7245
-0.24
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.140
115.08
-13.56
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3490
-1.68
Taiwan dlr
29.977
27.676
-7.68
Korean won
1302.500
1188.60
-8.74
Baht
35.335
33.39
-5.50
Peso
55.535
50.99
-8.18
Rupiah
14815.000
14250
-3.81
Rupee
79.520
74.33
-6.53
Ringgit
4.444
4.1640
-6.30
Yuan
6.740
6.3550
-5.72
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
