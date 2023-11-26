EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 27 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.120
149.44
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3395
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.578
31.628
+0.16
Korean won
1303.200
1306.4
+0.25
Baht
35.290
35.31
+0.06
Rupiah
15530.000
15560
+0.19
Ringgit
4.675
4.683
+0.17
Yuan
7.147
7.1488
+0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.120
131.110
-12.08
Sing dlr
1.339
1.340
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
31.578
30.708
-2.76
Korean won
1303.200
1264.500
-2.97
Baht
35.290
34.585
-2.00
Peso
55.420
55.670
+0.45
Rupiah
15530.000
15565.000
+0.23
Rupee
83.368
82.720
-0.78
Ringgit
4.675
4.400
-5.88
Yuan
7.147
6.900
-3.46
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.