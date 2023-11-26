EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 27 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.120

149.44

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3395

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.578

31.628

+0.16

Korean won

1303.200

1306.4

+0.25

Baht

35.290

35.31

+0.06

Rupiah

15530.000

15560

+0.19

Ringgit

4.675

4.683

+0.17

Yuan

7.147

7.1488

+0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.120

131.110

-12.08

Sing dlr

1.339

1.340

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

31.578

30.708

-2.76

Korean won

1303.200

1264.500

-2.97

Baht

35.290

34.585

-2.00

Peso

55.420

55.670

+0.45

Rupiah

15530.000

15565.000

+0.23

Rupee

83.368

82.720

-0.78

Ringgit

4.675

4.400

-5.88

Yuan

7.147

6.900

-3.46

