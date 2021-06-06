EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah gain most; yuan slips

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.510

109.49

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3238

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.688

27.721

+0.12

Korean won

1111.200

1116.5

+0.48

Baht

31.210

31.25

+0.13

Peso

47.710

47.68

-0.06

Rupiah

14260.000

14290

+0.21

Rupee

72.995

72.995

+0.00

Yuan

6.401

6.395

-0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.510

103.24

-5.73

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3209

-0.29

Taiwan dlr

27.688

28.483

+2.87

Korean won

1111.200

1086.20

-2.25

Baht

31.210

29.96

-4.01

Peso

47.710

48.01

+0.63

Rupiah

14260.000

14040

-1.54

Rupee

72.995

73.07

+0.10

Ringgit

4.126

4.0400

-2.08

Yuan

6.401

6.5283

+1.99

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

