EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah gain most; yuan slips

June 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.510
109.49
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3238
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.688
27.721
+0.12
Korean won
1111.200
1116.5
+0.48
Baht
31.210
31.25
+0.13
Peso
47.710
47.68
-0.06
Rupiah
14260.000
14290
+0.21
Rupee
72.995
72.995
+0.00
Yuan
6.401
6.395
-0.09
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.510
103.24
-5.73
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3209
-0.29
Taiwan dlr
27.688
28.483
+2.87
Korean won
1111.200
1086.20
-2.25
Baht
31.210
29.96
-4.01
Peso
47.710
48.01
+0.63
Rupiah
14260.000
14040
-1.54
Rupee
72.995
73.07
+0.10
Ringgit
4.126
4.0400
-2.08
Yuan
6.401
6.5283
+1.99
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.