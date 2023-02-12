EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah drag Asian FX lower

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

February 12, 2023 — 09:26 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Corrects numbers in the table

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.990

131.41

-0.44

Sing dlr

1.332

1.33

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.235

30.136

-0.33

Korean won

1274.800

1265.2

-0.75

Baht

33.800

33.8

+0.00

Peso

54.765

54.465

-0.55

Rupiah

15210.000

15130

-0.53

Rupee

82.715

82.4975

-0.26

Ringgit

4.355

4.329

-0.60

Yuan

6.830

6.8158

-0.21

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.990

131.110

-0.67

Sing dlr

1.332

1.340

+0.56

Taiwan dlr

30.235

30.708

+1.56

Korean won

1274.800

1264.500

-0.81

Baht

33.800

34.585

+2.32

Peso

54.765

55.670

+1.65

Rupiah

15210.000

15565.000

+2.33

Rupee

82.715

82.720

+0.01

Ringgit

4.355

4.400

+1.03

Yuan

6.830

6.900

+1.02

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bangalore)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

