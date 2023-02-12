EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah drag Asian FX lower

Corrects numbers in the table
Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.990
131.41
-0.44
Sing dlr
1.332
1.33
-0.17
Taiwan dlr
30.235
30.136
-0.33
Korean won
1274.800
1265.2
-0.75
Baht
33.800
33.8
+0.00
Peso
54.765
54.465
-0.55
Rupiah
15210.000
15130
-0.53
Rupee
82.715
82.4975
-0.26
Ringgit
4.355
4.329
-0.60
Yuan
6.830
6.8158
-0.21
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.990
131.110
-0.67
Sing dlr
1.332
1.340
+0.56
Taiwan dlr
30.235
30.708
+1.56
Korean won
1274.800
1264.500
-0.81
Baht
33.800
34.585
+2.32
Peso
54.765
55.670
+1.65
Rupiah
15210.000
15565.000
+2.33
Rupee
82.715
82.720
+0.01
Ringgit
4.355
4.400
+1.03
Yuan
6.830
6.900
+1.02
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bangalore)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
