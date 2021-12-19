EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won hits 3-week low, Thai baht falls

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.500
113.67
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.367
1.367
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.840
27.78
-0.22
Korean won
1189.500
1180.9
-0.72
Baht
33.510
33.37
-0.42
Peso
49.970
49.87
-0.20
Rupiah
14375.000
14365
-0.07
Rupee
76.085
76.085
0.00
Ringgit
4.226
4.217
-0.21
Yuan
6.378
6.3761
-0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.500
103.24
-9.04
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3209
-3.40
Taiwan dlr
27.840
28.483
+2.31
Korean won
1189.500
1086.20
-8.68
Baht
33.510
29.96
-10.59
Peso
49.970
48.01
-3.92
Rupiah
14375.000
14040
-2.33
Rupee
76.085
73.07
-3.97
Ringgit
4.226
4.0400
-4.40
Yuan
6.378
6.5283
+2.35
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.