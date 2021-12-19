EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won hits 3-week low, Thai baht falls

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.500

113.67

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.367

1.367

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.840

27.78

-0.22

Korean won

1189.500

1180.9

-0.72

Baht

33.510

33.37

-0.42

Peso

49.970

49.87

-0.20

Rupiah

14375.000

14365

-0.07

Rupee

76.085

76.085

0.00

Ringgit

4.226

4.217

-0.21

Yuan

6.378

6.3761

-0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.500

103.24

-9.04

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3209

-3.40

Taiwan dlr

27.840

28.483

+2.31

Korean won

1189.500

1086.20

-8.68

Baht

33.510

29.96

-10.59

Peso

49.970

48.01

-3.92

Rupiah

14375.000

14040

-2.33

Rupee

76.085

73.07

-3.97

Ringgit

4.226

4.0400

-4.40

Yuan

6.378

6.5283

+2.35

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

