EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won firms, other Asian currencies mostly flat

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.220

113.98

-0.21

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3476

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

27.830

27.853

+0.08

Korean won

1180.100

1181.6

+0.13

Baht

33.330

33.31

-0.06

Peso

50.594

50.608

+0.03

Rupiah

14300.000

14295

-0.03

Rupee

74.455

74.455

+0.00

Ringgit

4.152

4.152

+0.00

Yuan

6.397

6.4062

+0.15

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.220

103.24

-9.61

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3209

-2.08

Taiwan dlr

27.830

28.483

+2.35

Korean won

1180.100

1086.20

-7.96

Baht

33.330

29.96

-10.11

Peso

50.594

48.01

-5.11

Rupiah

14300.000

14040

-1.82

Rupee

74.455

73.07

-1.87

Ringgit

4.152

4.0400

-2.70

Yuan

6.397

6.5283

+2.06

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.