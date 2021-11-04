EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won firms, other Asian currencies mostly flat
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.220 113.98 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.349 1.3476 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 27.830 27.853 +0.08 Korean won 1180.100 1181.6 +0.13 Baht 33.330 33.31 -0.06 Peso 50.594 50.608 +0.03 Rupiah 14300.000 14295 -0.03 Rupee 74.455 74.455 +0.00 Ringgit 4.152 4.152 +0.00 Yuan 6.397 6.4062 +0.15
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.220
103.24
-9.61
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3209
-2.08
Taiwan dlr
27.830
28.483
+2.35
Korean won
1180.100
1086.20
-7.96
Baht
33.330
29.96
-10.11
Peso
50.594
48.01
-5.11
Rupiah
14300.000
14040
-1.82
Rupee
74.455
73.07
-1.87
Ringgit
4.152
4.0400
-2.70
Yuan
6.397
6.5283
+2.06
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
