EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won edges up, Singapore dollar eases

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.540
113.38
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3637
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.722
27.737
+0.05
Korean won
1178.700
1181.3
+0.22
Baht
33.490
33.47
-0.06
Peso
50.350
50.34
-0.02
Rupiah
14340.000
14370
+0.21
Rupee
75.765
75.765
0.00
Ringgit
4.206
4.21
+0.10
Yuan
6.361
6.37
+0.14
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.540
103.24
-9.07
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3209
-3.20
Taiwan dlr
27.722
28.483
+2.75
Korean won
1178.700
1086.20
-7.85
Baht
33.490
29.96
-10.54
Peso
50.350
48.01
-4.65
Rupiah
14340.000
14040
-2.09
Rupee
75.765
73.07
-3.56
Ringgit
4.206
4.0200
-4.42
Yuan
6.361
6.5283
+2.63
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
