EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won edges up, Singapore dollar eases

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.540

113.38

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3637

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.722

27.737

+0.05

Korean won

1178.700

1181.3

+0.22

Baht

33.490

33.47

-0.06

Peso

50.350

50.34

-0.02

Rupiah

14340.000

14370

+0.21

Rupee

75.765

75.765

0.00

Ringgit

4.206

4.21

+0.10

Yuan

6.361

6.37

+0.14

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.540

103.24

-9.07

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3209

-3.20

Taiwan dlr

27.722

28.483

+2.75

Korean won

1178.700

1086.20

-7.85

Baht

33.490

29.96

-10.54

Peso

50.350

48.01

-4.65

Rupiah

14340.000

14040

-2.09

Rupee

75.765

73.07

-3.56

Ringgit

4.206

4.0200

-4.42

Yuan

6.361

6.5283

+2.63

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters