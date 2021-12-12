EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won edges up, Singapore dollar eases

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.540

113.38

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3637

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.722

27.737

+0.05

Korean won

1178.700

1181.3

+0.22

Baht

33.490

33.47

-0.06

Peso

50.350

50.34

-0.02

Rupiah

14340.000

14370

+0.21

Rupee

75.765

75.765

0.00

Ringgit

4.206

4.21

+0.10

Yuan

6.361

6.37

+0.14

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.540

103.24

-9.07

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3209

-3.20

Taiwan dlr

27.722

28.483

+2.75

Korean won

1178.700

1086.20

-7.85

Baht

33.490

29.96

-10.54

Peso

50.350

48.01

-4.65

Rupiah

14340.000

14040

-2.09

Rupee

75.765

73.07

-3.56

Ringgit

4.206

4.0200

-4.42

Yuan

6.361

6.5283

+2.63

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

